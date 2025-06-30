Musk threatens to back primary challengers against members of Congress who vote for Trump's megabill

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, on Monday said he would back challengers to members of Congress who vote for President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill."

FILE - President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Musk broke his short-lived X silence about the bill over the weekend, unloading on it for being "utterly insane." On Monday, Musk criticized "every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history," vowing that "they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth."

