Woman, 38, killed after car hits light poles, catches fire in Naperville; young passenger unharmed

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 38-year-old woman was killed Monday night, after the car she was driving hit two light poles and caught fire in west suburban Naperville, police said.

Naperville police and fire crews responded to the 1400-block of Auburn Avenue for a report of a car fire just before 9 p.m.

Police said Naperville woman Amanda Baratka was driving a 2018 Toyota Rav 4 south on Wehrli Road, when it left the roadway, hit two light poles and stopped in a home's driveway, before catching fire.

Baratka, who was still in the vehicle when first responders arrived to put out the blaze, was pronounced dead on the scene.

A young female family member, who was also inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, was able to get out, and appeared uninjured, police said.

Naperville police and the DuPage County Coroner's Office continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.