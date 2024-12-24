The deadly crash happened on the day of Scott's Law, also known as "Move Over" Law.

IL state trooper hit, killed while removing debris on I-55; driver charged, ISP says

Illinois State Trooper Clay Carns, 35, was removing debris from the highway when he was struck by a passing driver.

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A state trooper was killed was killed while removing debris from a highway in the south suburbs.

The crash happened around 9:42 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-55 near Blodgett Road in Will County.

Trooper Carns was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver has been charged in the deadly crash by the Will County State's Attorney.

Carns served 11 years with Illinois State Police.

He is survived by his wife, two children, siblings and his parents.

This is a developing story.