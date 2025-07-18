NASCAR Chicago Street Race will not return in 2026, could come back in 2027

The 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race is over. Racing fans and city residents and officials are wondering if it will return to Grant Park next year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The NASCAR Chicago Street Race will not return in 2026, but it could come back in 2027, officials said.

NASCAR announced Friday the Chicago Street Race will "hit pause" next year as they assess future options for bringing racecars back to the streets of downtown Chicago.

The NASCAR races for the last of a three-year contract with the city finished up over the Fourth of July.

It left Chicagoans and city officials wondering whether or not the race will find its way through downtown once again. Negotiations could involve moving the race to a new weekend.

Construction and deconstruction for the NASCAR races were shortened this year compared to the last two events. The impact on Grant Park and the surrounding area is a big consideration for some downtown alders in determining their support for bringing the race back for another two years.