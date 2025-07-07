3rd annual race weekend is currently final year of contract with city; electric vehicles showcased

With contract over, will NASCAR Street Race return to Chicago?

The 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race is over and fans are wondering if it will return to Grant Park next year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Roads are reopening Monday morning around Grant Park after this weekend's NASCAR races and many fans are wondering if NASCAR will return to Chicago.

People came in from all over the country to watch Shane Van Gisbergen cross the finish line.

This now marks an end to the final year of the three-year NASCAR contract in Chicago. But there are options included to possibly extend the race to 2026 and 2027.

Over the past few years, Chicagoans have complained about the traffic caused due to the race. But this year the traffic changes that were made by the city has people wanting to see the race here again.

"It's worth it, absolutely," Chicago resident Kashif Charania said. "I love being in Chicago for all of these types of events, just the culture, everything is great."

Discussions between NASCAR and the city are expected to begin now that race weekend is over.