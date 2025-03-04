Zac Brown Band to headline 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- NASCAR announced the headliner for its 2025 Chicago Street Race concert Monday.

The multi-Grammy award winning Zac Brown Band will perform July 5 at the new Busch Light Summer Series Stage.

The stage will be set up right next to the race start and finish line in Grant Park.

Band frontman Zac Brown said the event will be NASCAR's biggest party of the summer.

SEE MORE: Chicago NASCAR Street Race tickets now on sale

"Zac's music is the soundtrack to summer, so we can't think of a better band to headline on Independence Day Weekend," NASCAR Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese said in a statement. "Between the incredible skyline and the pristine shores of Lake Michigan, Zac Brown Band will make for one of the most iconic concert experiences of the summer, without a doubt."

Visit NASCARChicago.com/ticket-options for more information.

The third NASCAR Chicago Street Race is set for July 5 and 6.