Chicago State University track and field women setting new standard in celebrating women's sports

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

The track and field women at Chicago State University are setting a new standard in celebrating women's sports.

Zearra Milburn is running toward her goals of greatness no matter the hurdle.

"Some people don't think women could be on the same level as men. Now, we're making history," Milburn said.

She and her teammate, Queanna Taylor, are sprinters at Chicago State and the first in their families to go to college. But, as Black women, they say achieving that feat meant overcoming a life of criticism.

"I'm the only girl in my family. So, of course, they always try to challenge me, like, 'oh, you're a girl. You're not that good,'" Milburn said. "Well I was like peer pressure to me, it just amps me up."

"I would be criticized about my body or I would be criticized about my talent," Taylor said.

Their fuel is matched by the willingness to celebrate women's sports in Chicago and across the country.

"I think we're living louder, where, we were before just kind of keeping it internal. And I think it's being embraced," said Katrina Brumfield-Marsom, Chicago State track and field head coach.

More than half of the Chicago State Athletic Department is women, setting a standard that excellence can be reached, regardless of gender.

"It's inspiring every day to come into work and see women in the seats and making those, those, those decisions," Brumfield-Marsom said.

It was a big reason why Brumfield-Marsom took the head coaching job. She's one of just a dozen Black women in Division I sports to hold the position.

"In track, I've always had male coaches. I, myself, have never had a female coach," Brumfield-Marsom said.

"My coach, Coach Katrina, she's everything. She's powerful; she's strong," Taylor said.

From top down, the school is a place to carry out the legacy of female talent.

"Be brave. Don't be afraid to come out to your comfort zone. And, if you believe that you want it, just go for it," Taylor said.