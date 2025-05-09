Chicago small businesses raise concerns over tariffs to Illinois Democrats

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some local businesses were raising concerns Friday about the impact of tariffs on their operating costs.

This is National Small Business Week.

Some Illinois Democrats are doing their best to keep up the pressure on the Trump Administration, hoping to bring about change.

The focus was on the Milwaukee Avenue Corridor, which is home to a number of small businesses. Many are feeling the tariff pinch and hoping things get worked out soon.

At the family-run Magnifico Coffee in Avondale, they are all about a great cup of joe.

"Coffee is part of my heritage. I'm Colombian. So, we grew up drinking coffee," Magnifico Coffee co-owner Angelica Acebedo-Frint said.

But the tariff on the specialty beans that they import from South America means trouble is brewing for their business, with their costs going up about 10 percent.

"We're kind of pinching our budget a little bit, but we're trying to hold off as much as we can, to pass off any additional cost to our customers. Because we know, you know, sometimes like coffee, you know, it's essential, but we don't want to make it too expensive," Acebedo-Frint said.

"Coffee is great, the doughnuts are even better," Sen. Dick Durbin said.

After their coffee shop stop, Durbin, Congresswoman Deliah Ramirez and others took a walk down Milwaukee Avenue, visiting several other small businesses, to learn about the impact of tariffs.

"The tariffs certainly scare us," said Alan Yuen, who owns Friendship Chinese.

Yuen's restaurant was founded by his father decades ago.

The tariff war with China is hitting home, with prices for various sauces and food skyrocketing.

"We are afraid that, in the very near future, the price is going to be more than double. And how are we going to survive?" Yuen said.

Democrats in Congress say they will continue to push back.

"And I think the pressure, the conversations, the town halls are working," said Ramirez, a Democrat representing Chicago and the west suburbs.

"People understand this is a change that can be loss of jobs in the beginning of recession. So, I think that backlash is leading to some Republicans thinking twice about just blindly following the MAGA line," Durbin said.

While Democrats do what little they can to influence things in Washington, business owners watch the economic swings, hoping for stability, so they can focus on what they do best: serving their customers.