South Shore man charged in double-fatal Navy Pier shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Shore man is now charged with murdering two of his former co-workers at Navy Pier on Tuesday.

Raylon East, 36, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 7000 blk. of South Cottage Grove, Chicago police said.

He's charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Police described East as a disgruntled employee. He worked for the Levy company before being let go several weeks ago.

Police said that's how he gained access to the employee-only area and shot his former co-workers Lamont Johnson, 51, and Peter Jennings, 47.

Chicago police said East fled using public transportation. They had released these surveillance images in their search.

Johnson's aunt said he had worked at Navy pier for more than 20 years. The family is devastated by his death, saying he was a caring man who always helped those around him.

"I'll remember him as a caring person, a giving person. He just reached out to help others; he was a good person," Candy Johnson said.

Relatives of the victims say they're hoping for justice.

"He was just a working man; he took care of his children. He took care of his mom for the last years she was around," Johnson said.

In a statement Thursday, a Navy Pier spokesperson said, "Navy Pier expresses immense gratitude to the Chicago Police Department for their swift and coordinated efforts following this tragic incident. We are relieved that the suspect has been taken into police custody and extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of Lamont Johnson and Peter Jennings, who were treasured members of the Navy Pier community."

