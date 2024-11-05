2 shot, critically injured at Navy Pier, CFD says; shelter-in-place in effect | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot and critically injured at Navy Pier Tuesday afternoon, Chicago fire officials said.

There is a large Chicago police response on the north side of the pier near the parking garage. CPD officers in tactical gear were seen in the area about 2 p.m.

The male victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Both were in critical condition, CFD said.

Chicago police did not immediately provide any information about what led up to the incident or if anyone is in custody.

Navy Pier around 2:30 p.m. asked anyone at the tourist destination to shelter in place until the all-clear is given.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

