2nd victim of Navy Pier shooting ID'd

CPD continue to search for the suspect in a shooting at Navy Pier Tuesday. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office ID'd one victim as 51-year-old Lamont Johnson.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities have released the identities of two people shot and killed at Navy Pier on Tuesday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victims as 51-year-old Lamont Johnson and 47-year-old Peter Jennings.

Johnson's aunt said he had worked at Navy pier for more than 20 years. The family is devastated by his death, saying he was a caring man who always helped those around him.

"The last 24 hours have left me numb, it has immobilized me to the point I've just been sitting around all day," Candy Johnson Rogers said.

"I'll remember him as a caring person, a giving person," Candy Johnson said. "He just reached out to help others, he was a good person.

Johnson leaves behind three daughters and a son.

"One daughter was in the hospital for 10 days, he just went Friday stayed all day with her only to be brought to the same hospital perhaps in a body bag," his aunt said.

Police said a disgruntled employee shot two of his former co-workers at Navy Pier Tuesday. Police are still searching for that shooter.

"Pulled out automatic weapons, full SWAT gear, the shields, the whole works," Trent Halasek, who was visiting from Ohio, said.

This happened all while people filled the popular tourist destination that afternoon.

"We had to lock the entire store down, lock the entire Navy Pier," Diamond Foster, who works at Navy Pier. "Everyone was just shutting down. We had customers come into the back."

Investigators said the suspect was fired from his job back on October 14.

The shooting prompted the Pier to go under a short lockdown.

Although police said the incident happened in an office space of a loading dock, not in a public area.

"As a former employer of the subcontractor, he had access," Navy Pier COO Brian Murphy said. "He knew how to get to that back loading dock area, and then we used our cameras to identify the fact that he left the pier."

The two men died.

Levy confirming the victims worked for the restaurant and hospitality company, saying in a statement in part, "Our hearts break for their families and loved ones, whose lives are forever changed."

Wednesday morning, Chicago police said they have no one in custody. They know who they're looking for we're told, but have not released a name of the suspect.

