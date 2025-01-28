34-year-old Kevin Spencer last seen Friday

NBC 5 Chicago employee missing from Lakeview; police asking for public's help

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A member of the Chicago media community is missing.

Kevin Spencer, 34, works for the information technology department at NBC 5.

His coworkers say he didn't show up for his shift Monday, and that is very unlike him.

He was last seen at work Friday.

But, a family member said she missed a call from him on Saturday.

His last known location was in the Lakeview neighborhood, in the 400-block of West Oakdale Avenue.

He's described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair, Chicago police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Chicago Police Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.