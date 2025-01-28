24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

NBC 5 Chicago employee missing from Lakeview; police asking for public's help

34-year-old Kevin Spencer last seen Friday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 28, 2025 5:38PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A member of the Chicago media community is missing.

Kevin Spencer, 34, works for the information technology department at NBC 5.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

His coworkers say he didn't show up for his shift Monday, and that is very unlike him.

He was last seen at work Friday.

SEE ALSO: Elgin Cold Case Unit launching podcast to solve 1983 disappearance of Karen Schepers

But, a family member said she missed a call from him on Saturday.

His last known location was in the Lakeview neighborhood, in the 400-block of West Oakdale Avenue.

He's described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair, Chicago police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Chicago Police Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW