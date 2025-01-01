New fees, fines take effect for bags, streaming in Chicago for 2025

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The new year will bring new fines and fees for Chicago.
The city's recently approved budget includes increased fines for drivers caught on speed cameras.
The cost of a plastic shopping bag will increase from seven-cents, to 10 cents.
And the tax on streaming services such as Netflix will increase to 10.25 percent.
Government watchdog Joe Ferguson says something needs to change.
"There is a corrosive effect on all of us to endlessly being nickel and dimed without knowing exactly what we're being nickel and dimed for," Ferguson said.
The city budget does avoid the $300-million property tax increase that Mayor Johnson had initially proposed.