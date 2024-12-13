24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

New Illinois laws 2025: List of laws in effect on Jan. 1

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, December 13, 2024 7:36AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A new year means more new laws in Illinois.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

More than 300 new Illinois laws will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025. They cover a range of topics, including catalytic converter thefts, online subscription cancellations, police training and EpiPen costs.

The Illinois Senate Democratic Caucus outlined 10 laws affecting Illinoisans in the upcoming year:

  • HB 2443: Insurers must now cover medically prescribed hearing aids and services for individuals of all ages, ensuring access to essential care.

  • HB 3639: Life-saving epinephrine injectors are now capped at $60 per twin-pack, making allergy care more affordable.

  • HB 4589: Recyclable metals dealers must track vehicle and part information for catalytic converters to prevent illegal sales.

  • HB 4911: Gym memberships can now be canceled online or via email if those options were used to join the contract.

  • HB 5561: Employees are protected from retaliation for exposing workplace practices they believe violate the law.

  • SB 2654: Vehicles that are stolen and later towed will not incur storage fees if recovered within seven days, and owners can retrieve essential items, like medical devices and textbooks.

  • SB 2764: Businesses offering free trials longer than 15 days must email consumers three days before the cancellation deadline.

  • SB 3201: Law enforcement will now be trained to better recognize and respond to individuals with autism.

  • SB 3471: Illinois drivers can now request free replacement plates if their license plates are stolen.

  • SB 3479: Businesses offering veteran or military benefit services for a fee must disclose all terms upfront.

Click here for a full list of laws that take effect Jan. 1, 2025 in Illinois.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW