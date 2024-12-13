New Illinois laws 2025: List of laws in effect on Jan. 1
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Friday, December 13, 2024 7:36AM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A new year means more new laws in Illinois.
More than 300 new Illinois laws will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025. They cover a range of topics, including catalytic converter thefts, online subscription cancellations, police training and EpiPen costs.
The Illinois Senate Democratic Caucus outlined 10 laws affecting Illinoisans in the upcoming year:
- HB 2443: Insurers must now cover medically prescribed hearing aids and services for individuals of all ages, ensuring access to essential care.
- HB 3639: Life-saving epinephrine injectors are now capped at $60 per twin-pack, making allergy care more affordable.
- HB 4589: Recyclable metals dealers must track vehicle and part information for catalytic converters to prevent illegal sales.
- HB 4911: Gym memberships can now be canceled online or via email if those options were used to join the contract.
- HB 5561: Employees are protected from retaliation for exposing workplace practices they believe violate the law.
- SB 2654: Vehicles that are stolen and later towed will not incur storage fees if recovered within seven days, and owners can retrieve essential items, like medical devices and textbooks.
- SB 2764: Businesses offering free trials longer than 15 days must email consumers three days before the cancellation deadline.
- SB 3201: Law enforcement will now be trained to better recognize and respond to individuals with autism.
- SB 3471: Illinois drivers can now request free replacement plates if their license plates are stolen.
- SB 3479: Businesses offering veteran or military benefit services for a fee must disclose all terms upfront.
Click here for a full list of laws that take effect Jan. 1, 2025 in Illinois.
