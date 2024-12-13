New Illinois laws 2025: List of laws in effect on Jan. 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A new year means more new laws in Illinois.

More than 300 new Illinois laws will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025. They cover a range of topics, including catalytic converter thefts, online subscription cancellations, police training and EpiPen costs.

The Illinois Senate Democratic Caucus outlined 10 laws affecting Illinoisans in the upcoming year:



HB 2443: Insurers must now cover medically prescribed hearing aids and services for individuals of all ages, ensuring access to essential care.

Insurers must now cover medically prescribed hearing aids and services for individuals of all ages, ensuring access to essential care.

HB 3639: Life-saving epinephrine injectors are now capped at $60 per twin-pack, making allergy care more affordable.

Life-saving epinephrine injectors are now capped at $60 per twin-pack, making allergy care more affordable.

HB 4589: Recyclable metals dealers must track vehicle and part information for catalytic converters to prevent illegal sales.

Recyclable metals dealers must track vehicle and part information for catalytic converters to prevent illegal sales.

HB 4911: Gym memberships can now be canceled online or via email if those options were used to join the contract.

Gym memberships can now be canceled online or via email if those options were used to join the contract.

HB 5561: Employees are protected from retaliation for exposing workplace practices they believe violate the law.

Employees are protected from retaliation for exposing workplace practices they believe violate the law.

SB 2654: Vehicles that are stolen and later towed will not incur storage fees if recovered within seven days, and owners can retrieve essential items, like medical devices and textbooks.

Vehicles that are stolen and later towed will not incur storage fees if recovered within seven days, and owners can retrieve essential items, like medical devices and textbooks.

SB 2764: Businesses offering free trials longer than 15 days must email consumers three days before the cancellation deadline.

Businesses offering free trials longer than 15 days must email consumers three days before the cancellation deadline.

SB 3201: Law enforcement will now be trained to better recognize and respond to individuals with autism.

Law enforcement will now be trained to better recognize and respond to individuals with autism.

SB 3471: Illinois drivers can now request free replacement plates if their license plates are stolen.

Illinois drivers can now request free replacement plates if their license plates are stolen.

SB 3479: Businesses offering veteran or military benefit services for a fee must disclose all terms upfront.

Click here for a full list of laws that take effect Jan. 1, 2025 in Illinois.

