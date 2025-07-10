New Chicago police support center will monitor crime on CTA

The Chicago Police Department has a new support center to fight crime on the CTA starting Thursday.

The Chicago Police Department has a new support center to fight crime on the CTA starting Thursday.

The Chicago Police Department has a new support center to fight crime on the CTA starting Thursday.

The Chicago Police Department has a new support center to fight crime on the CTA starting Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department has a new support center to help monitor and respond to CTA related crimes.

According to CPD's latest numbers, there is a slight increase in reported CTA crimes this year compared to this time last year.

This year, there have been 872 incidents reported, compared to 866 incidents at the same time in 2024.

Theft and robberies are the most common crime.

Just last week, a 29-year-old man was shot and serious injured on the CTA Red Line.

Police said the victim got into a fight with a suspect who allegedly took out a gun and shot him.

No one was taken into custody in that shooting.

Chicago police say the center will use technology and surveillance to respond to crimes.

