New details released about ICE raid at tire business in Pennsylvania

Federal authorities have released additional details about a raid conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Chester County on Friday.

Federal authorities have released additional details about a raid conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Chester County on Friday.

Federal authorities have released additional details about a raid conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Chester County on Friday.

Federal authorities have released additional details about a raid conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Chester County on Friday.

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. -- Federal authorities have released additional details about a raid conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Chester County on Friday.

The agency said three people who were in the country illegally were taken into custody at Chavos Tires.

The three were arrested for immigration violations, and ICE said one of those people has a criminal history for driving under the influence and assault.

Photos shared on social media on Friday showed a large number of federal agents operating in a strip mall parking lot in close proximity to the tire shop.

The investigation into the business operations is ongoing.