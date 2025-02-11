Palatine church under fire for 'heaven has strict immigration laws' sign

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A church in north suburban Palatine is under fire for a controversial sign about immigration.

The electronic sign outside New Hope Community Church reads "Heaven Has Strict Immigration Laws," then switches to "Hell Has Open Borders."

Critics say it's an attack on the country's current immigration policy. The church's pastor said that's not the case.

In a post to the church's Facebook page, they wrote, "We want to be clear concerning this sign. We did not mention nor intended this sign to be about US immigration policy. We understand that immigration is a hot topic today and wanted to use that to turn people's attention heavenward. We did not mention any country or any people group. We do not believe that all go to heaven and want the community to examine their relationship with Almighty God. People are getting triggered by the word 'immigration.' We took a stand on 'immigration' to heaven, not to the United States. Are we not free to use the word immigration on a church post?"

The pastor said for now, there are no plans to take the sign down.

