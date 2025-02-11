New lawsuits in alleged sex abuse at Illinois juvenile facilities include over 130 people

800 adults have come forward alleging sexual abuse as children at state of Illinois and Cook County youth detention facilities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New lawsuits surrounding sex abuse at Illinois juvenile facilities include more than 130 people, with allegations dating back to the 90s.

Men who spoke at a news conference Tuesday said they didn't want to be there.

More lawsuits announced Tuesday allege sex abuse at IL juvenile facilities.

They are among 800 adults who have come forward alleging sexual abuse as children at state of Illinois and Cook County youth detention facilities.

A lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of 133 former youth detainees.

"I was in my cell when a correctional officer who was supposed to protect and supervise me, when the other kids assaulted me, he held me down, and covered my mouth so I could call for help," one man said.

"I felt so much self-doubt I attempted to commit suicide because of how it haunts me, but this is so much bigger than me now," Marcus Walker said.

"When a child goes into the juvenile justice system and is traumatized, and is broken and comes out in a worse condition, that is awful," attorney Jerome Block said.

A statement from the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice reads in part, "Although the Department is unable to comment on active litigation, IDJJ takes seriously the safety of youth in the care of the Department."

Attorneys for the plaintiffs allege the abuse happened between 1996 and 2023 in youth detention facilities across the state.

"The juvenile justice system promises rehabilitation, but instead, for our clients, the system was nothing more than a pipeline for suffering," attorney Kristen Feden said.

"I might be judged for it; I don't know. But my fear of being judged is way, way less than the fear of injustice," Walker said.

Plaintiffs in the case said there are more who were abused, but, for some, coming forward is too much.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .