'Predator: Badlands' trailer drops, teasing potential 'Alien' crossover  

Elle Fanning's mysterious role in "Predator: Badlands" could be tied to the "Alien" universe

LOS ANGELES -- The Predator is back, and the first teaser for "Predator: Badlands" hints at an exciting connection to another iconic sci-fi horror franchise.

Set in the future on a remote planet, the film follows a young Predator, played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, as he embarks on a dangerous quest to find his ultimate adversary.

The trailer also gives us a first look at Elle Fanning, who portrays Thia, an ally to the main Predator.

What stands out about her character is her mysterious android nature, with the Weyland-Yutani logo etched into her eyes. For fans of the "Alien" franchise, that logo may spark some major interest, as Weyland-Yutani is a key player in that universe. Could this be laying the groundwork for an "Alien vs. Predator" reboot?

The footage also teases a variety of formidable foes, including a massive, four-legged beast, sentient tree roots, and another terrifying Predator wielding a glowing sword.

The upcoming film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who helmed "Prey," a recent installment in the "Predator" franchise, which is streaming now on Hulu.

"Predator: Badlands" is produced by John Davis, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O'Connor.

Experience the new film only in theaters November 7.

