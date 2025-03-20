Actress Gal Gadot reflects on Evil Queen role in 'Snow White,' 'Wonder Woman'

Gal Gadot is taking on the role of the Evil Queen in the new version of 'Snow White.'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gal Gadot is an Israeli actress, a Wonder Woman who's a black belt martial artist and the mother of four daughters.

Now, she's taking on the role of the Evil Queen in the new version of "Snow White"

She said it was a pleasure to play such a conniving, wicked character.

"Listen, I never got to play the villain before, and there's something so unhinged and kooky about the Evil Queen," Gadot said. "I couldn't just come and play a bad, mean, stepmother. I wanted her to be bubbly, to be electric and fun. So, I really let myself go."

Gadot commented on how "Snow White" is the first full-length animated movie Disney released in 1937.

"It's kind of the crown jewel of Disney. So, whatever you do, you've gotta make sure you do it right," she said. "The first day of shooting, I was a little nervous because I'm doing something that is so iconic. All of the sudden, I'm the Evil Queen and I get to say that."

Gadot also reminisced on "Wonder Woman."

"There's something so fun about going to other fields you've never explored before, and just acting from a different place," she said. "The character is so big and so grand and so bigger than life that there's so much to it. It was a joy."

Gadot said her daughters have seen "Snow White."

"They were so happy and proud, and they were watching the film like this, and my 3-year-old stayed through the entire film. She never watched a full-length film. It was really great," she said.