24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

4 new speed cameras across Chicago now issuing tickets for drivers

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 30, 2025 11:17AM
4 new speed cameras across Chicago now issuing tickets
New Chicago speed cameras are now issuing tickets at four locations across the city.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four new speed cameras are scheduled to begin enforcement around the City of Chicago Monday.

The cameras are located at:
-49 W 85th St - Perspectives High School
-614 W 47th St - Tilden High School
-1635 N LaSalle Dr - Lincoln Park
-5941 N Nagle Ave - Rosedale Park

Drivers traveling 6 to 10 miles an hour above the posted limit will be fined $35. That bumps up to 100 dollars if you're caught going 11 miles per hour or more above the speed limit

RELATED: Some Chicago speed cameras could be inaccurate, reports show | Where they are and what to know

More speed cameras will be added to throughout the year, CDOT said.

Learn more about the city's program at chicago.gov/completestreets.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW