4 new speed cameras across Chicago now issuing tickets for drivers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four new speed cameras are scheduled to begin enforcement around the City of Chicago Monday.

The cameras are located at:

-49 W 85th St - Perspectives High School

-614 W 47th St - Tilden High School

-1635 N LaSalle Dr - Lincoln Park

-5941 N Nagle Ave - Rosedale Park

Drivers traveling 6 to 10 miles an hour above the posted limit will be fined $35. That bumps up to 100 dollars if you're caught going 11 miles per hour or more above the speed limit

More speed cameras will be added to throughout the year, CDOT said.

Learn more about the city's program at chicago.gov/completestreets.