5 new speed cameras across Chicago now issuing warnings for drivers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A reminder for drivers in Chicago to watch how fast they are going as more speed cameras have been activated.

They've been installed at five locations outside different schools and parks across the city.

The cameras will issue warnings for 30 days.

After that, drivers traveling 6 to 10 miles an hour above the posted limit will be fined $35. That bumps up to 100 dollars if you're caught going 11 miles per hour or more above the speed limit

Cameras that began issuing warnings on June 1, with enforcement beginning on July 15 are located at:

-1477 W. Cermak Rd - Benito Juarez High School

-147 S. Desplaines St - Francis Xavier Warde School

Cameras that began issuing warnings on June 15 and begin enforcement on August 1 are located at:

- 4021 W. Belmont Ave - Aspira School

- 631 S. Racine Ave - Arrigo Park

- 216 S. Jefferson St - Heritage Green Park

- 8550 S. Lafayette Ave - Perspectives High School

- 2948 W. 47th St - Mansueto High School

More speed cameras will be added to throughout the year, CDOT said.

Learn more about the city's program at chicago.gov/completestreets.

