ABC News Studios docu-series looks at the realities of being a kidfluencer

The 6-part docuseries "Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers" premieres on Freeform June 23 and streams on Hulu July 8

What's it really like to create family content? We find out the good, the bad and the ugly in ABC News Studios' new project, "Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers."

The series follows the Fisher family, superstar influencer Like Nastya, new kid influencer Ethan Rodriguez and the McClure family, whose twins Ava and Alexis were Forbes top Kidfluencers.

Here's the official synopsis: "Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers" follows the first generation of kids raised in the social media spotlight-their entire lives broadcast to millions, with the lucky few earning millions of dollars. Shot over five years, with exclusive access to top creators, this series pulls back the curtain on the real lives of kid influencers and their families. How far will the pursuit of likes and followers push these families? And when these kids grow up, will it have been worth it?"

At the beginning of the trailer, seen in the video player above, the Fisher family's Kyler Steven Fisher tells the cameras that "There are some days where we could pay for an entire college career in one day."

Over the course of the trailer, we see some staged moments and some authentic content, where one child talks about having to do videos when they don't really want to.

And then we see the McClure family face a harsh reality, getting messages from an adult male saying things like "please keep her safe, she's my future wife" about one of the young daughters.

The first two episodes of "Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers" premiere on Freeform June 23rd. The entire series streams on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ July 8.

