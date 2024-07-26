Retired Cook County probation officer shoots woman in NYC murder-suicide, police say

Kathleen Leigh, 65, of Chicago was living with family in New York, officials said

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest on the murder-suicide on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

NEW YORK -- A mother and grandmother, who was a retired Cook County probation officer, are dead after a confrontation in a child custody dispute on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Friday, NYPD said.

It happened just before 9 a.m.

Police are investigating the scene of a suspected attempted murder-suicide on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

People were out enjoying the day, many with baby strollers, and they ran for cover when the shots rang out.

The NYPD's Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said that a custody dispute was the cause of the tragic murder-suicide.

Marissa Galloway, 45, had just placed her 4-year-old son in the car, and was putting a stroller in the trunk when the grandmother of the boy approached.

Police say that's when 65-year-old Kathleen Leigh of Chicago took out a 9mm Glock, and shot Galloway in the head. She then allegedly shot her again in the back, as she lay in the street at the back of the vehicle.

Leigh then shot herself in the head on the sidewalk, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Galloway was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

There had been an ongoing custody dispute between Galloway and the father of the boy, who was not injured in the shooting.

The NYPD had records of at least five reports of domestic disputes within the family, as well as two other complaint reports.

Kenny said that the 9mm gun was found on the sidewalk next to Leigh and that another gun was found in her tote bag.

"She is a retired Cook County probation officer living in New York City with family members for the past three years," Kenny said.

Galloway was an experienced runner and longtime track coach at Fordham University.

The university said the community is "deeply saddened by the tragic death.... We keep Marissa and her loved ones in our thoughts and prayers."

Galloway also worked as a teacher.

In addition to her son, Galloway had a 1-year-old daughter, who is unrelated to the suspect. She was not at the scene.