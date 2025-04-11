Man accused of sex with a corpse on New York City subway train

NEW YORK CITY -- A man is accused of a heinous crime in the New York City subway.

According to police, the suspect is wanted for having sex with the corpse of a homeless man on a southbound R train in the vicinity of the Whitehall St subway station in Lower Manhattan just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

He is wanted for sexual misconduct. Investigators said he is not believed to have known the victim.

The deceased appears to have died of natural causes at some point before the crime occurred, police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, black hooded jacket, a yellow hooded sweatshirt, jeans, red and white sneakers and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crimestoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.