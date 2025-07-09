New York City's Katz's Delicatessen holding pop-up in Chicago

Katz's Delicatessen is bringing its stacked sandwiches and classic soups from New York City to Chicago Wednesday and Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A famous New York City deli is coming to Chicago.

Katz's Delicatessen is bringing its stacked sandwiches and classic soups to Chicago Wednesday and Thursday.

The pop-up will be at Bub City at 435 N. North Clark Street.

According to organizers, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy Katz's pastrami sandwich and steak frites. Visitors will also have the chance to win passes to Windy City Smokeout.

Tickets are $45 a person and must be purchased in advance.

It opens Wednesday at 11 a.m.