New York shuts down live poultry markets after bird flu detected

NEW YORK -- Live bird markets in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will be shut down for a week after seven cases of avian flu in poultry were found at live bird markets in Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens, state officials said Friday.

The cases were discovered during routine inspections. All infected flocks will be depopulated, officials said.

The state stressed the shutdowns are prudent steps. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul noted that avian flu does not pose a public health threat.

The order requires those markets to sell down all inventory, complete cleaning and disinfection procedures and remain closed for a period of five days after cleaning and disinfection.

There are no human cases of avian influenza in New York, and the threat to the public is low, state officials say.

Cases of bird flu have increased among animals -- including dairy cows, wild birds, poultry and even pet cats.

On Wednesday, a second type of bird flu was found in dairy cows for the first time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.

The number of birds affected by the virus has been rising in recent months, with roughly 7 million affected in November, 18 million in December, and 23 million in January, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

ABC News' Mary Kekatos contributed to this report.

