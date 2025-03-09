14-year-old charged after Newark, New Jersey detective killed, another critically hurt in shootout

NEWARK, N.J. -- A 14-year-old has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a police officer in New Jersey was killed in a shootout Friday night and another was critically injured.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. local time in Newark near a McDonald's and a White Castle.

Based on criminal intelligence, officials with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office believe that the officers were investigating the possibility that a group of individuals had illegal firearms.

Officials say shots were exchanged upon the interaction with police and two officers and a suspect were hit by gunfire.

Det. Joseph Azcona, a five-year veteran of the Newark Police Department, was shot before he had a chance to get out of his vehicle, officials said.

The 26-year-old was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Azcona was promoted to detective two years ago and assigned to the intelligence unit. His parents and five brothers were at the hospital when he was pronounced dead. He was not married.

The second officer hit was taken to the hospital in critical conditions, but as of Saturday morning, his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The 14-year-old suspected shooter was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was in possession of an automatic weapon, believed to be the murder weapon, officials say.

Officials with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said the teen is charged with numerous crimes including murder, attempted murder and possession of illegal weapons.

At least four other people are in custody and being questioned. It is not yet clear if they will face charges but officials say "everybody was captured" that was involved.

"The thing to remember, primarily, is the officers involved are heroes, everyday heroes that work the streets of the city of Newark and cities and municipalities like it throughout this county, state and within this nation, so they continue to be individuals worthy of being in tour prayers and we have to support them to the extent that we can," Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said.

Mayor Ras Baraka also spoke at a press conference on Saturday. He said the community and families have to do a better job at keeping guns out of the hands of children.

"We just have to do a better job, I have to do a better job, our families have to do a better job, the community has to do a better job at making sure that our children are not handling guns in the street, shooting at police officers," Baraka said. "This is not a police problem. This is our problem, is our collective problem."

Baraka said he and the community are praying for the recovery of the other officer and they are standing by the officers in the city of Newark who are in mourning and grieving.