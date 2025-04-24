NFL Draft 2025: Chicago Bears set to pick 10th overall as 1st round begins Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's time to start thinking football again.

Thursday is the kickoff of the NFL Draft and it's happening just up the road in Green Bay.

The Bears have three picks in the first two rounds.

Chicago has the tenth overall pick, which is in the first round, followed by picks at 39 and 41, which are in the second round.

It's the first draft under new head coach Ben Johnson.

The NFL Draft action begins with round 1 at 7 p.m. Thursday and you can watch it right here on ABC7.

Rounds two and three will take pace on Friday, starting at 6 p.m. and rounds four through seven will take place starting at noon on Saturday.