Philadelphia Eagles rookie from Crystal Lake prepares to compete in Super Bowl

A Philadelphia Eagles player from Crystal Lake, NFL rookie Trevor Keegan, is preparing to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A football player from the north suburbs is preparing to suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl LIX this weekend.

The neighbors decorated their yard, so there is no question who the Keegan family is rooting for this weekend. And with good reason.

Crystal Lake's own Trevor Keegan is a rookie with the Philadelphia Eagles. His alma mater, Crystal Lake South, is proudly displaying his picture this week in its hall of fame.

"He was just super humble with his friends, teachers, and the community," Crystal Lake South athletics director Jason Bott said. "He was just a down to earth kid that worked really hard."

Keegan's mother works in the school district, but this weekend, the whole family is in New Orleans for the big game Sunday. It's an exciting time.

"Everything combined. Friends, family, neighbors, childhood friends. It's been amazing," Trevor's sister Taylor Keegan said.

Trevor Keegan went to Crystal Lake schools from Kindergarten through high school, and his teachers remember him well. In fact, many have followed his athletic career from Crystal lake to the University of Michigan to the NFL.

They are proud. Heather Talbott was his first reading teacher in elementary school.

"All of Crystal Lake is cheering him on and has enjoyed watching his success through the years in football and watching him do what he loves to do," Talbott said.

Teacher Jennifer Campisi's daughter lives in Kansas City, but she's rooting for her former student.

"He was great to have in class," Campisi said. "Besides being super athletic, he was just very smart and a natural leader."

Keegan's high school coach Chuck Ahsmann will be watching the game closely Sunday. It will be a proud moment as its his first former player to make it to the Super Bowl.

"He's just a great young man, and to see any of your players achieve success after high school, to me it's really what teaching and coaching is all about," Ahsmann said.

"It's a long way from the football stadium at Crystal Lake to New Orleans, but Trevor's family is proud he's still the same humble, fun kid they knew growing up.

