Chicago Blackhawks to face off in NHL Winter Classic with free fan fest at Wrigley Field before game

The NHL Winter Classic returns to Wrigley Field as the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the St. Louis Blues, with a free fest before the game.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The NHL Winter Classic returns to Chicago, with the Blackhawks hosting the Blues at Wrigley Field.

But before the game, there's a fan festival happening.

The Chicago Blackhawks will battle the St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field at 4 p.m.

But before the puck drops at the NHL Winter Classic, celebrations begin at the free NHL pre-game festival at the Cubs parking lot on Grace Street The free event is open to the public and begins at 10:30 a.m. and wraps up at 3:30 p.m.

The NHL pre-game will offer fans of all ages family-friendly hockey interactive games and attractions, food, giveaways, special appearances, and the opportunity to take a picture with the greatest trophy in sports, The Stanley Cup!

There will also be a top shelf experience where you can take your best shot, a giant air hockey table and a Q &A featuring Wayne Gretzky at 1 p.m.

Fans ABC7 talked to say it's the atmosphere of outdoor hockey and the iconic Wrigley Field that make this game a can't miss experience.

Maria and Brian Simon live in Florida. They are visiting their daughter, who now lives in Chicago, a move cemented by their beloved Blackhawks.

"We watched the Winter Classic on TV, but to actually come down here and see everything that's being built up and everything, it's just amazing," said Maria Simon.

Organizers said they expect fans to line up before they open at 10:30, a.m. especially to take a picture with the Stanley Cup.