Wrigley Field hosting fan fest Tuesday before Blackhawks, Blues face off in NHL Winter Classic

Chicago Blackhawks fans will have a chance to celebrate ahead of the Winter Classic with the NHL pregame party in Wrigleyville.

Chicago Blackhawks fans will have a chance to celebrate ahead of the Winter Classic with the NHL pregame party in Wrigleyville.

Chicago Blackhawks fans will have a chance to celebrate ahead of the Winter Classic with the NHL pregame party in Wrigleyville.

Chicago Blackhawks fans will have a chance to celebrate ahead of the Winter Classic with the NHL pregame party in Wrigleyville.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hockey fans will have a chance to celebrate ahead of the Winter Classic with the NHL pregame party in Wrigleyville.

There's a free fan festival set for Tuesday with food, drinks, giveaways and a special appearance by the Stanley Cup.

You can check it out in the Cubs parking lot at Grace and Racine starting at 10:30 a.m.

The puck drops for the Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Wrigley Field.