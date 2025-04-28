Village to demolish former Leaning Tower YMCA residential building in Niles

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- The Village of Niles is set to demolish the former Leaning Tower YMCA residential building on Monday.

The demolition is part of the Village's plan to revitalize the area surrounding the historic Leaning Tower of Niles.

Mayor George D. Alpogianis is expected to operate the wrecking ball on Monday.

Last March, the Village of Niles bought the 6.6-acre YMCA property for $2.1 million in hopes to transform the site into a shopping center with dining and entertainment options.

The Village said the plan is to build a pedestrian-friendly plaza anchored by the Leaning Tower of Niles.

The Leaning Tower of Niles, a half-scale replica of Italy's Leaning Tower of Pisa, was built in 1934 by industrialist Robert Ilg.

In 1960, Ilg's donated part of the park for the construction of the YMCA, with an agreement to maintain the water tower.