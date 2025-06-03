24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
NIU student charged with child pornography, officials say thousands of images found in dorm

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 11:04PM
DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) -- A 20-year-old NIU student was arrested and charged with multiple counts of child pornography.

Officials said the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children submitted a tip to Batavia police regarding the student in April.

The student was identified as Michael B. Erickson.

In May, Batavia police and the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office got a search warrant for the Erickson's dorm room and his electronics.

Officials said they found thousands of images of suspected child sexual abuse material among his electronic devices he had in his dorm.

On June 2, Erickson was arrested near Bayfield Drive in DeKalb.

He was charged with more than 20 counts including production of child pornography, disseminating child pornography and possession of child pornography.

A judge granted a pre-trail release. He is due in court on July 17.

NIU issued the following statement:

"The university has been made aware that a student was arrested under serious charges on 6/2/25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. The student no longer lives in campus housing."

