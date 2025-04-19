Man shot while driving in Noble Square, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot while driving on Chicago's Northwest Side early Saturday morning, police said.

Police responded to the Noble Square neighborhood's 1400-block of West Division Street around 12:30 a.m.

A 37-year-old man was driving when someone standing on a curb fired shots, police said.

The victim, shot in the shoulder, then drove faster to flee the scene. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

