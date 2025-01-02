North Central College returning to D3 football championship for 5th straight year

North Central College in Naperville is returning to the NCAA Division III college football championship on Sunday for its fifth straight year.

North Central College in Naperville is returning to the NCAA Division III college football championship on Sunday for its fifth straight year.

North Central College in Naperville is returning to the NCAA Division III college football championship on Sunday for its fifth straight year.

North Central College in Naperville is returning to the NCAA Division III college football championship on Sunday for its fifth straight year.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville's North Central College is becoming a college football dynasty.

The team is leaving Thursday evening for the NCAA Division III football championship.

It has become an annual event for North Central College football players. Practicing in late December and early January for the Division III national championship game.

This season marks their fifth trip to the game in as many seasons.

"Our guys know this routine," head coach Bard Spencer said. "They know what is gonna take place, so you want to use that to your advantage."

We still have great team chemistry. We all love each other, a super close-knit group. Luke Lehnen, North Central quarterback

The Cardinals routed Susquehanna University from Pennsylvania 66-0 in the semi-final round of the playoffs to make it to the championship. It also kept their undefeated season alive.

The small school in Naperville with fewer than 3,000 students has become a Division III football powerhouse. They've won two national championships in the last four years.

Quarterback Luke Lehnen is a first team All-American and has set numerous records during his time at North Central.

"We still have great team chemistry," Lehnen said. "We all love each other, a super close-knit group."

SEE ALSO | Notre Dame football fans head home from New Orleans with heavy heart after New Year's attack

The team got one last practice on their home field in Naperville before heading out Thursday night for Sunday's game at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston against Mount Union. It will be nationally televised on ESPN, but veteran players say their experience in these situations should help them deal with all the attention.

"It's been a special run and we're trying to finish it off the right way," All-American linebacker Zack Orr said.

The 38 seniors on the team have been to a national championship game every year since they've been at the school. They're hoping to end their careers with one more national title.