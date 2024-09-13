More DuSable Lake Shore Drive closures for resurfacing project begin this weekend

North DuSable Lake Shore Drive resurfacing could cause traffic issues between LaSalle and Hollywood in Chicago over the next 2 months.

North DuSable Lake Shore Drive resurfacing could cause traffic issues between LaSalle and Hollywood in Chicago over the next 2 months.

North DuSable Lake Shore Drive resurfacing could cause traffic issues between LaSalle and Hollywood in Chicago over the next 2 months.

North DuSable Lake Shore Drive resurfacing could cause traffic issues between LaSalle and Hollywood in Chicago over the next 2 months.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Transportation announced updated closures Friday for the ongoing resurfacing of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive between LaSalle Drive and Hollywood Avenue.

Upcoming work will require temporary full closures of all lanes beginning Sunday afternoon. All work is expected to be completed by late October.

Sunday, September 15

Beginning at 3 p.m., all southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will be closed between Irving Park Rd. and Belmont Ave. This will include closing all entrance and exit ramps between Irving Park Rd and Belmont Ave. Inner Lake Shore Drive will remain open to detour traffic. All lanes will open by 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

Monday, September 16

Beginning at 7 p.m., southbound DLSD will be reduced to one lane between Irving Park Rd. and Fullerton Ave. and all ramps will remain open. Beginning at 9 p.m., all southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will be closed between Irving Park Rd. and Fullerton Ave. This will include closing all entrance and exit ramps between Irving Park Rd. and Fullerton Ave. Inner Lake Shore Drive will remain open to detour traffic. All lanes will open by 6 a.m. the following morning.

Tuesday, September 17

Beginning at 7:00 p.m., southbound DLSD will be reduced to one lane between Belmont Ave. and Fullerton Ave. and all ramps will remain open. Beginning at 9 p.m., all southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will be closed between Belmont Ave. and Fullerton Ave. This will include closing all entrance and exit ramps between Belmont Ave. and Fullerton Ave. All southbound vehicles will exit at Belmont Ave. and detour to Fullerton Ave via Sheridan Rd and Cannon Dr. All lanes will open by 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

Wednesday, September 18

Beginning at 7 p.m., southbound DLSD will be reduced to one lane between Fullerton Ave. and LaSalle Dr. and all ramps will remain open. Beginning at 9 p.m., all southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will be closed between Fullerton Ave. and LaSalle Dr. This will include closing all entrance and exit ramps between Fullerton Ave and LaSalle Dr. All southbound vehicles will exit at Fullerton Ave. and detour to LaSalle Dr. via Stockton Dr. All lanes will open by 6 a.m. the following morning.

Thursday, September 19

Beginning at 7 p.m., southbound DLSD will be reduced to one lane between Fullerton Ave. and LaSalle Dr. and all ramps will remain open. Beginning at 9 p.m., all southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will be closed between Fullerton Ave. and LaSalle Dr. This will include closing all entrance and exit ramps between Fullerton Ave and LaSalle Dr. All southbound vehicles will exit at Fullerton Ave. and detour to LaSalle Dr. via Stockton Dr. All lanes will open by 6 a.m. the following morning.

Friday, September 20

The work starting Thursday night requiring full traffic closure will be reopened to traffic by 6 a.m.

CDOT advised drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time when traveling.

Throughout the project, the latest information on traffic impacts will be available online at chicago.gov/CDOT.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.