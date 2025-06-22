63-year-old man critically injured by gunfire from street inside North Lawndale home: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and critically injured inside a West Side home early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said gunfire from outside struck the 63-year-old man in the North Lawndale neighborhood's 1300-block of South Kolin Avenue just after 4 a.m.

The victim, shot in the head, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

