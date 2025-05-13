24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
1 dead, 1 injured after fire breaks out at North Park home, CFD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 13, 2025 8:10PM
1 dead, 1 injured after fire breaks out at NW Side home: CFD
The Chicago Fire Department said one person is dead and another is hurt after a North Park fire broke out in the 5200-block of North Bernard Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a fire broke out at a Northwest Side home on Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CFD said the fire broke out in the North Park neighborhood's 5200-block of North Bernard Street.

One person died at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital.

The fire has been extinguished.

How the fire started was not immediately clear. CFD is investigating.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

