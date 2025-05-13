1 dead, 1 injured after fire breaks out at North Park home, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a fire broke out at a Northwest Side home on Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Fire Department said.
CFD said the fire broke out in the North Park neighborhood's 5200-block of North Bernard Street.
One person died at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital.
The fire has been extinguished.
How the fire started was not immediately clear. CFD is investigating.
Officials did not immediately provide further information about the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.