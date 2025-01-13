Knife-wielding man killed in police-involved shooting in North Riverside, officials say

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- A knife-wielding man was fatally shot by police Sunday afternoon in the west suburbs.

The police-involved shooting happened around 3:47 p.m. in the 8500 block of Cermak Road in North Riverside, officials said.

Officers who were called for a disturbance located a man who was armed with two knives, police said. An officer fired their weapon at the man in defense of another person, North Riverside police officials said.

The man was treated by officers immediately before being taken to the Loyola Medical Center just down the road, and that is where he died from his injuries.

Family members told ABC7 the man who was shot and killed by police is 31-year-old Jose Evans from Crest Hill, and they say he was suffering from a mental episode when officers arrived.

The family said Evans was in North Riverside visiting his girlfriend. ABC7 talked to his mom, Donna Evans, and cousins outside of the hospital where he died.

The family says they understand he was armed with knives... but they're struggling to understand why officers couldn't use other methods to diffuse the situation.

"I want to know what happened... my son is mentally ill and he got shot," Donna Evans said. "I came to the hospital and they won't even let me see him."

The family is searching for answers and hoping there's additional video evidence of the incident.

"There's bean bags there's other stuff to hit at them to get them down," a cousin, Jesus Sanchez, said. "These officers are supposed to be trained. They should be able to shoot someone in the leg where they're not killing the person."

Police said it was a domestic incident and there is no threat to the public. No officers were hurt.

"The North Riverside Police Department is fully cooperating with the State Police Public Integrity Task Force, which is conducting a comprehensive investigation into the incident," police said in a news release.

No further information was immediately available.