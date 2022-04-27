Of Illinois Capitol riot arrests, guilty pleas running higher than national average

North Shore brothers sentenced to probation for January 6 riot involvement

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- A federal judge sentenced two brothers from the North Shore Tuesday to six months of probation for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Christian and Mark Kulas were also sentenced to two months of home confinement.

EDITORS NOTE: On Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump issued sweeping pardons and commutations for Jan. 6 rioters.

Both men pleaded guilty to demonstrating inside the Capitol.

The judge noted that neither man attacked anyone or caused any damage.

So far, guilty pleas from Illinois defendants are running higher than the national average in Jan. 6 riot cases.

Ten of at least 27 Illinoisans charged with Capitol riot crimes have pleaded guilty.