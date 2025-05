FBI investigating suburban bank robbery, Northbrook police say

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban bank was robbed on Wednesday morning, according to police.

The robbery happened at about 9:29 a.m. at Huntington Bank located at 1220 Meadow Road, according to Northbrook police.

Police said the Chicago Federal Bureau of Investigation Field Office is investigating the incident.

Officials did not say if anybody was injured during the robbery.

No other information regarding the crime or the suspects was made available.