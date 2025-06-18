Northlake police, FBI close case of 17-year-old beaten to death, body burned in Chicago in 2009

NORTHLAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Law enforcement officials have learned that the last suspect wanted in the violent murder of a 17-year-old boy in 2009 has been killed in Mexico, Northlake police said in a press conference Wednesday morning.

Eric Navarro was lured to what he thought was a party on July 7, 2009, police said. But he was beaten to death, officials said. His body was taken to Chicago, where it was dumped in a trash can and set on fire, according to officials.

Several have been convicted in the murder over the years, but Oscar Ocampo, who was wanted for first-degree murder, remained at large.

The FBI assisted Northlake police, and determined Ocampo was killed in Mexico in 2021, officials said Wednesday.

"No matter how much time has passed or where a criminal may be in the world, the FBI will use all available resources to bring closure to victims of violent crime and their families," FBI Chicago Field Officer Ryan Maxwell said.

This has allowed local police to close the case, and brings some closure for Navarro's family.

"We kind of lost faith for a little bit because it was going from the FBI to the U.S. Marshal, and it went silent for many years. But hearing the phone calls and that news that the case was solved was very comforting in a way," father Oscar Navarro said.

"Just having answers that we weren't sure we'd ever get. We want to say thank you for not giving up on getting the information," sister Karen Navarro said.

Mariusz Nowak was convicted in 2010 of murder, and sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Arturo Daza was arrested in Michigan, and convicted of concealing a homicidal death and reckless conduct, police said.

Christopher Gerken and Luis Lira were also sentenced to three years in prison for concealment of a homicidal death.

Gerken was later charged with murder in 2015 for a separate incident in DeKalb.