Northwestern University to self-fund research halted by Trump $790M funding freeze

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Northwestern University says it will self-fund research that's been halted as part of the Trump administration's $790 million funding freeze.

The government claims it was frozen due to the university's handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus last year.

The university says it will fund research to keep the projects going until it has a better understanding of the funding situation.

