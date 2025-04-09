White House confirms freezing $790M in federal funds for Northwestern University

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Northwestern University now joins a growing list of colleges across the country to have its federal funding cut by the Trump administration as the government investigates alleged civil rights violations at universities across the country.

The White House now confirms it's frozen around $790 million in federal funds for Northwestern University, but did *not elaborate on which grants are being affected or any further details about the funding-freeze.

Northwestern has faced questions over its handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations last year and how it policed antisemitism on campus.

Last week, the university released what it called a progress report on what it's done to protect Jewish students.

Northwestern claims it has not been officially notified by the federal government, but says the funding it receives drives innovative and life-saving research, like its development of the world's smallest pacemaker and advancements in the fight against Alzheimer's disease.

The university said, in part, "This type of research is now at jeopardy. The University has fully cooperated with investigations by both the Department of Education and Congress."

The White House also confirms it's frozen about a billion dollars in federal funds for Cornell University in New York.

Earlier this year, Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania also had their federal funding cut.