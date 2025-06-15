Steve Carell delivers Northwestern University commencement address

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Monday, June 16, 2025 1:01AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday was graduation day for Northwestern University's class of 2025.

Actor and comedian Steve Carell gave the commencement address at the United Center.

Carell shared advice, like donating time and money to worthy causes. Then, he asked the graduates to join him in a dance break.

Carell received an honorary degree of Doctor of Arts from Northwestern, where his daughter graduated and his son is now a student. He did not go to Northwestern himself.

However, he did attend the school's summer high school theater program, which introduced him to improvisation.

