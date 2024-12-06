Candlelight vigil honors fallen Oak Park Police Detective Allan Reddins | LIVE

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A community is coming together Friday evening to remember Oak Park Police Detective Allan Reddins.

The detective was shot and killed last week when confronting a man who had allegedly left a bank nearby with a gun.

Chicago man Jerell Thomas is accused in the fatal shooting.

Thomas has been charged with first degree murder, felony possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon for the shooting death of the veteran lawman. The offender also faces attempted murder of a peace officer for shooting and wounding another responding officer.

A candlelight vigil will happen Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Oak Park Village Hall, 123 Madison St.

Police Chief Shatonya Johnson and Village President Vicki Scaman are expected to speak.

A wake begins at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Apostolic Church of God, located at 6320 S. Dorchester Ave. in Chicago.

For those interested in donating to support a fund for the Reddins family, Oak Park Lodge #8, Fraternal Order of Police, is currently collecting donations via Zelle to the following email address: oakparklodge8@gmail.com.

A QR code to contribute via Zelle is also available at www.oak-park.us/reddins.

Money raised will go directly to a financial account that has been set up by the Fraternal Order of Police in support of the Reddins the family, in particular for his son who attends college out of state and his mother who is receiving medical treatment, Oak Park officials said. For more information, contact Lodge 8 Secretary Joseph Nash at oakparklodge8@gmail.com.

The Reddins family said in a statement Wednesday, "The Family of Detective Allan Reddins mourns the loss of their father, son, brother and friend. Allan was a proud father of his son, an honor student at Morehouse College, who states, 'my dad is my hero and now my guardian angel. I am now more determined than ever to continue to make both of my parents proud.'