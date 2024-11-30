Oak Park officers mourn Detective Allan Reddins, department's 1st line-of-duty death since 1938

Detective Allan Reddins was killed in an Oak Park shooting after a person was seen leaving a Chase Bank with a gun Friday, police said.

Detective Allan Reddins was killed in an Oak Park shooting after a person was seen leaving a Chase Bank with a gun Friday, police said.

Detective Allan Reddins was killed in an Oak Park shooting after a person was seen leaving a Chase Bank with a gun Friday, police said.

Detective Allan Reddins was killed in an Oak Park shooting after a person was seen leaving a Chase Bank with a gun Friday, police said.

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The Oak Park Police Department is deep in mourning after 40-year-old Detective Allan Reddins was shot and killed Friday morning.

Reddins, a five-year veteran with the department, is the first Oak Park officer to die in the line of duty since 1938.

Oak Park police said Reddins was working a patrol beat when he responded to the 1000-block of Lake Street around 9:30 Friday for a report of a person seen leaving a Chase Bank in the area with a gun.

Police said Reddins and other officers asked the suspect to show his hands before that suspect brandished a gun.

Reddins was shot in the left side before being rushed to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died just after 10 a.m. Friday.

Police said the suspect was shot in the leg and was also taken to Loyola for treatment. He is stable and in custody.

An emotional and extensive caravan of first responders could also be seen transferring Reddins to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

He was sworn in as an officer in May 2019 and was described as a "family man." He leaves behind a 19-year-old son.

Oak Park Police Chief Shatonya Johson says Reddins' loss is felt throughout the department.

"I'm hurting," Johnson said. "This is the worst day of any chief of police."

A black band already wrapped around her star, Johnson felt the weight of the line-of-duty loss that few Oak Park chiefs before her have known. She hired and then promoted Reddins over the last five years.

"I personally knew Allan, because I did his background investigation, and I quickly identified he had a talent that was needed here," Johnson said.

The Chicago Police Department released a statement following Reddins' death, writing, in part, "The Chicago Police Department extends our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and coworkers of Oak Park Police Department Detective Allan Reddins who was shot and killed in the line of duty today (Friday). We will continue to assist and support our neighboring department through this difficult time."

The Oak Park Police Department provided few details about the deadly encounter as the investigation into the shooting continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Park police at 708-386-3800.

Anonymous tips can be provided at 708-434-1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.