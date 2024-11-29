Oak Park shooting: Officer shot, suspect seen leaving bank with gun wounded, police say

Oak Park police officer critically injured in shooting, police say.

Oak Park police officer critically injured in shooting, police say.

Oak Park police officer critically injured in shooting, police say.

Oak Park police officer critically injured in shooting, police say.

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- An Oak Park police officer was shot and critically injured Friday morning, after a person was seen leaving a bank with a gun, police said.

Oak Park police responded about 9:30 a.m. to the 800-block of Lake Street for a report of a person seen leaving a bank in the area with a gun.

At some point, shots were fired.

The officer was shot in the left side, and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

SEE ALSO: Grandmother home for holidays after being shot in head inside West Chatham home

The suspect was shot in the leg, police said.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information on the suspect or his or her condition.

It was not clear what led up to the shooting.

Police have blocked off the area.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.