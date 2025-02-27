24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Oakbrook Terrace's 2 top cops placed on leave after police officers make vote of no confidence

ByBarb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Tom Jones WLS logo
Thursday, February 27, 2025 3:07AM
Oakbrook Terrace officers make no-confidence vote for city's top cops
Oakbrook Terrace police officers made allegations against Police Chief Casey Calvello and Deputy Chief David Clark at Tuesday's city council meeting.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- The ABC7 I-Team learned Wednesday that the Oakbrook Terrace Police Department's two top cops have been put on temporary administrative leave.

The decision comes about 24 hours after a city council meeting where officers made a vote no confidence in Chief Casey Calvello and Deputy Chief David Clark.

The officers alleged low morale is causing a high turnover within the department.

Oakbrook Terrace Aldermen told the I-Team a special city council meeting has been scheduled for Friday to discuss the developing situation, but the meeting will be closed to the public.

No further information was immediately available.

