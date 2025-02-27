Oakbrook Terrace's 2 top cops placed on leave after police officers make vote of no confidence

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- The ABC7 I-Team learned Wednesday that the Oakbrook Terrace Police Department's two top cops have been put on temporary administrative leave.
The decision comes about 24 hours after a city council meeting where officers made a vote no confidence in Chief Casey Calvello and Deputy Chief David Clark.
READ MORE | Oakbrook Terrace police officers make vote of no confidence for city's two top cops
The officers alleged low morale is causing a high turnover within the department.
Oakbrook Terrace Aldermen told the I-Team a special city council meeting has been scheduled for Friday to discuss the developing situation, but the meeting will be closed to the public.
No further information was immediately available.